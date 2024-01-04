askST: How can I stay safe in an earthquake? Which countries are prone to natural disasters?

At least 84 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck Japan on the afternoon of New Year’s Day.
The quake, with a magnitude of 7.6 and its epicentre in Ishikawa Prefecture, destroyed buildings, knocked out power to thousands of homes and prompted residents in coastal areas to head to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan’s west coast.
While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there are no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the earthquake, it urged Singaporeans to defer travel to the affected regions, remain vigilant and take the necessary safety precautions.
The Straits Times spoke to seismology, safety and travel experts to find out which countries are most prone to earthquakes, how to stay safe during one and if travel insurance covers such natural disasters.
Q: What are some countries closer to Singapore that are prone to earthquakes?
A: Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and parts of China are seismically more active, which means they are more prone to quakes, said Associate Professor Wei Shengji, who specialises in seismology at Nanyang Technological University’s Asian School of the Environment.
Among them, Japan is one of the countries most prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, he added. The Pacific “Ring of Fire” is a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity around the Pacific Ocean.
A total of 75 per cent of the earth’s volcanoes, or more than 450 volcanoes, are located along the tectonic belt, the National Geographic reported.
Prof Wei said Japan is prone to quakes due to its location on the boundary between the Pacific plate and Eurasian plate, which are converging towards each other at a fast rate of about 6cm to 8cm a year.
Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and parts of China lie on the South-east Asian “Ring of Fire”, which refers to convergent plate boundaries extending more than 10,000km that generate earthquakes and volcanoes.
For instance, Indonesia is located in the middle of a tectonic zone where the Eurasian and Indo-Australian plates collide.
“The key reason for the ‘Ring of Fire’ is plate tectonics. The ring roughly traces the boundaries of the actively moving plates,” Prof Wei said.
Q: How should I prepare myself before travelling to a country prone to earthquakes?
A: Mr Aaron Wong, founder of travel tips website MileLion, said travellers heading to a country prone to earthquakes should familiarise themselves with earthquake preparedness measures and buy comprehensive travel insurance.
He advised Singaporean travellers to register the details of their trip online with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg
“If an incident happens while you’re (overseas), the relevant consulate or embassy will be better able to contact you to render assistance,” Mr Wong said.
Prof Wei said travellers should also download earthquake alert apps that help provide information and communication during such natural disasters.
Such apps include the Japan Tourism Agency’s warning app, which alerts travellers during an earthquake of seismic intensity measuring four or more on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, and when a tsunami is on its way.
The Japanese seismic intensity scale, also known as shindo, ranges from level one (slight earthquake) to seven (severe earthquake with heavier damage).
Q: How can I protect myself if I am indoors during an earthquake?
A: According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people can protect themselves by getting down on their hands and knees, and covering their head and neck, underneath a sturdy shelter.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) listed eight ways to stay safe during tremors and earthquakes in its Civil Defence Emergency Handbook:
- Keep away from windows and display shelves that can fall and lead to injuries.
- Hide under a strong table, preferably made of wood, and hold on until the shaking is over.
- Move to a safe place nearby if no furniture is available to serve as shelter.
- Turn off all gas and electrical appliances when tremors stop to prevent fires.
- Avoid using matches on naked flames as there might be a gas leak caused by tremors.
- Examine your surroundings for structural defects and cracks on walls, columns and beams.
- Follow updates on the earthquake by listening to local radio or television stations.
- Avoid jamming emergency lines. Call the authorities only if there is an emergency.
Q: How can I protect myself if I am outdoors during an earthquake?
A: SCDF advised people who are outdoors during a quake to stay clear from buildings and overhead electrical cables, and remain in an open space until tremors stop.
According to the CDC, the greatest danger from falling debris is outside doorways and close to the outer walls of buildings.
If a person is in a vehicle, he should stay away from trees, bridges, overpasses and overhead electrical cables.
Q: What should I do if I need to evacuate?
A: In the recent Japan earthquake, Ishikawa and its Noto peninsula were hit by more than 100 aftershocks, which are lower-magnitude or lower-intensity tremors that follow the main shock.
Prof Wei listed three tips if one needs to evacuate during an earthquake:
- Grab life support materials like water, food and a whistle to attract attention if they are within easy reach. Prof Wei said: “If not available, just get out of the building as soon as possible. A few seconds could be critical to saving your life.”
- Avoid power lines, which could be a source of fire, and lifts.
- The evacuation should be done in an orderly manner, like a fire drill.
People should immediately move to a higher place as quickly as possible once there is a tsunami alert, Prof Wei added.
Q: Does travel insurance cover me for expenses related to natural disasters like an earthquake?
A: Ms Annie Chua, head of personal lines at Income Insurance, said travel insurance typically covers natural disasters before and during one’s trip.
If a natural disaster occurs 30 days before one’s trip, one can make a claim for prepaid transport and accommodation costs if a person with insurance decides to cancel his trip.
If the natural disaster occurs during one’s trip, the traveller can claim for the unused portion of his prepaid transport and accommodation costs if he decides to amend his itinerary, or cut short the trip and return to Singapore.
Besides the transport and accommodation costs, Income Insurance will also cover medical fees, hospitalisation costs and emergency medical evacuation, Ms Chua said.
The travel insurance agency will cover the repatriation of one’s remains in the occasion of a fatality caused by the natural disaster.