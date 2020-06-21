askST: Going shopping? Don’t bargain with your safety

What should I expect when visiting a mall, retail store or supermarket?

All malls, large stand-alone stores, supermarkets, stores providing beauty services and other large retail stores must implement SafeEntry for customers and visitors to facilitate the collection of information for contact tracing when needed.

You are required to follow the demarcated queue lines at entrances, cashier counters, weighing counters, fitting rooms and where required, and ensure at least 1m spacing between yourself and other customers.

You should expect to see malls and retailers uphold good hygiene practices, such as placing hand sanitisers in high-touch areas, conducting frequent cleaning and requiring customers to maintain at least 1m spacing from each other. You are also encouraged to sanitise your hands before entering a retail outlet and handling products on display.

Will I be required to undergo temperature screening?

All malls, large stand-alone stores, supermarkets and stores providing beauty services must conduct temperature screening and checks at entrances for visible symptoms in customers and visitors. This is unless the supermarkets/stores are located in malls that are already doing so.

Do I have to make an appointment with my optician or other service providers?

You are strongly encouraged to make an appointment with the optician or other service providers before your visit. This will help reduce crowding and queuing.

Will the shops or malls be fined if we do not comply with the Safe Management Measures?

Government agencies will step up enforcement efforts to ensure the proper implementation of Safe Management Measures.

If establishments are found to be non-compliant, they will be guided on finding suitable solutions. Periodic checks will then be conducted to ensure compliance.

Businesses, including mall operators and their tenants, are accountable for their own Safe Management Measures. If they do not implement or comply with the required measures, they may be ineligible for government grants, loans, tax rebates and other assistance. They may also face fines and jail terms under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Everyone has a part to play in reducing the spread of Covid-19. Businesses and the public are urged to remain vigilant and socially responsible by practising good personal hygiene and complying with Safe Management Measures.