askST: Is the acute hepatitis outbreak linked to adenovirus infection?

SINGAPORE - The number of cases linked to the worldwide acute hepatitis outbreak has risen to 348 probable cases in 20 countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Tuesday (May 10).

An additional 70 cases from 13 other countries are currently pending classification as tests are being completed.

In a disease outbreak news update on WHO's website on April 23, when there were at least 169 reported cases, the children with acute hepatitis were found to be aged between one month and 16 years old.

Some of them required a liver transplant.

Last month, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that a 10-month-old boy here was diagnosed with acute hepatitis.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if his case is similar to that of the global outbreak.

WHO said the current leading hypotheses for the outbreak remain an adenovirus.

An adenovirus is a common virus that can cause a wide range of illnesses from respiratory to acute gastroenteritis.

The Straits Times speaks to experts about the likelihood of an adenovirus infection, and the symptoms parents should look out for if they suspect their child has acute hepatitis.

Q: What is acute hepatitis and what are some symptoms?

A: Acute hepatitis refers to liver inflammation.

Early symptoms include tummy pain or discomfort, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, said Dr Chan Si Min, head and senior consultant of the division of paediatric infectious diseases at Khoo Teck Puat - National University Children's Medical Institute in National University Hospital.

Some children may have a fever during or just before hepatitis, or become lethargic with body aches.

Hepatitis can also lead to jaundice, which is the yellowing of the eyes or skin, and can lead to itchy skin, pale stools and dark urine.