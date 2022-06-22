Asian airport chaos possible if staffing woes persist: Iata regional head

In 2019, the global aviation sector employed 90 million people. Three years later, this has been more than halved to 44 million.

This statistic was revealed by International Air Transport Association (Iata) deputy director-general Conrad Clifford on the sidelines of its annual general meeting on Monday, putting the problem of rehiring workers back into the sector into stark relief.

With passenger traffic at airports surging and airlines beginning to make profits again, manpower constraints have hampered recovery.

While, for now, Europe and the United States are the primary regions afflicted, Asian airports could very well be next, industry observers warned.

Iata's regional vice-president for Asia-Pacific Philip Goh told reporters on Monday: "Asia is not seeing much of airport congestion yet. But I qualify that this will change very rapidly when the travel momentum continues to build the way it has been building in the last few months."

There is already some congestion in Australia, he noted, and singled out Japan as a possible bottleneck when the tourist hot spot eventually reopens after an extended lockdown.

"They must be able to plan ahead of the demand curve. Otherwise, we would have learnt nothing."

In Asia, passenger traffic is now at 22 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, but is expected to increase to over 70 per cent by year end.

The chaotic scenes in Europe and America have been explained by their airports handling a much higher turnover of passengers without a corresponding increase in employees, as operations are stymied by labour strikes, governmental regulations around bringing in foreign workers and delayed security clearances for new trainees.

Airline chief executives at the Iata annual general meeting in Doha insist that the problem is a natural result of the bloodletting during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the stop-start nature of government-imposed pandemic measures which made it extremely difficult to plan ahead.

American budget airline JetBlue's chief executive officer Robin Hayes said airlines are being unduly blamed.

"In the US, it is only a couple of weeks ago that they removed testing requirements," he said, adding that JetBlue is not restarting some flights due to the "fragile" situation.

President of Emirates Tim Clark said persuasion is a more appro-priate way to attract workers back to the sector than offering pay increases.

"You have got to be careful how you manage that because you create expectations, which could be unmanageable going down the line," he said.

Amid the mess, there is one region that has so far managed to cope with the manpower issue well.

The Middle Eastern hubs of Dubai and Doha are operating at full tilt, having opened much earlier at a time when flight volumes were lower, with other regions still shut.

This has given Middle Eastern airlines and airports time to make sure the increase in flights has kept pace with rehiring, and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said there were more than 20,000 applications for 900 positions during its last recruitment drive.

India airline Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said Asian countries may fare better as they are opening up in a more measured manner.

"Compared to Europe, which opened up much faster than capacity, I think they have been more conservative for a reason." clementy@sph.com.sg

• If your recent flight to or from Singapore was affected by disruptions, we would like to hear from you. Please e-mail us at stshare@sph.com.sg