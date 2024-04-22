Asia teetering on the brink as the world marks Earth Day

Understanding tipping points

What are tipping points?

Think of a ball at the top of an incline. One small push could send it over the edge to the other side.

Many of the earth’s natural systems are at, or near, this limit. They are at risk of being tipped over into a new and more dangerous state by human activity.

Why are they dangerous?

Tipping points can trigger abrupt and irreversible changes that can have devastating impacts across the globe. They are a cause for worry because societies are ill-prepared for a sudden shock. What’s more, the risk is growing that one tipping point may trigger others, like dominoes falling.

How many tipping points are there?

There are 26, according to a major study published in December 2023 led by the University of Exeter and funded by the Bezos Earth Fund.

16 involve the living parts of the planet, or biosphere, such as savannah and dryland degradation, loss of mangroves and seagrass meadows and collapse of fisheries.

6 are in the icy parts of the planet, such as loss of glaciers and ice caps.

4 involve critical parts of ocean and atmosphere circulation.

Major tipping points of concern