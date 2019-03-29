Asia Society appoints executive chairman of OUE Limited as member of board of trustees

SINGAPORE - The Asia Society announced the election of Stephen Riady as a new member of its global board of trustees at its spring meeting on Friday (Mar 29) in Hong Kong.

Dr Riady, 59, is the executive director of OUE Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in Singapore. He also serves as the chairman and executive president of the Hong Kong-listed company Lippo Limited, and established the Stephen Riady Group of Foundations in 2010 which gives out various grant scholarships and bursaries to educational institutions both in Singapore and abroad.

His father, Mochtar Riady, who is now 89, served as an Asia Society Trustee from 1997-2005 and a Global Council member from 1989-1997.

"We are honoured that Stephen is joining the Asia Society Board, building on his family's longstanding commitment to the institution, and bringing to our Board his leadership within Singapore's business community," said Asia Society President and CEO Josette Sheeran.

The two other new appointments to the Asia Society board of trustees are Harit Talwar, global head of Goldman Sachs' digital consumer financial services business, and Frederick "Fritz" Demopoulos, co-founder of Qunar, one of China's largest online travel marketplaces.

Founded in 1956 by John D. Rockefeller III, the non-profit Asia Society says it is a leading educational organisation dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the United States in a global context.