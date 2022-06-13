Asean states will draw comfort in not being compelled to take sides: Ng

Asean states will take comfort from the fact that defence leaders of the United States and China met at the Shangri-La Dialogue, with both separately saying they are not compelling the region to take sides.

Both countries have said there is no need to choose, and that they do not want Asean states to choose, said Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

"Whether that is the reality, I think only the facts will speak for themselves," he told reporters yesterday at the end of the summit.

Dr Ng was responding to a question on South-east Asian countries' reaction to statements by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who were both headline speakers at the three-day defence summit.

Dr Ng noted that Asean countries would take comfort that both defence leaders had their first in-person meeting in Singapore, notwithstanding American reservations that the representation from the Chinese side was not at the right level.

Mr Austin had previously asked to hold talks with General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of China's Central Military Commission.

Dr Ng said: "But the very fact that both defence ministers met, it did give some comfort.

"Because you have to, in that sense, know your competitor or antagonist physically - that would give you a proper measure of the man. So I think that was reassuring."

While it is a stretch to suggest that one meeting has improved US-China relations - one of the themes at the Shangri-La Dialogue - it might give pause to both sides as they work out their differences, said Dr Ng.

Asean countries will continue to work within the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) dialogue to be held at the end of this year, where China and the US will again be present.

"This is a conversation; this is a journey. This is the reality and that would be how I would characterise it; there is no summative experience or summative conclusion.

"It's just too complex a problem. The Cold War took a good part of 50 years, so why should we expect this to be resolved within a couple of decades?" said Dr Ng.