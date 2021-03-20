Asean military chiefs meet to discuss security challenges

Asean military chiefs have met to discuss regional and international security challenges and made plans to boost cooperation between their armed forces.

Representatives of all 10 Asean members attended the 18th Asean Chief of Defence Forces' Meeting chaired by Brunei and held over video-conferencing on Thursday. Singapore was represented by its Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the military chiefs in a joint statement reaffirmed their forces' collective commitment and responsibility in addressing the security challenges of the region.

They also approved the Asean Militaries Two-Year Activity Workplan.

Brunei's Defence Ministry said in a statement that it tabled a working paper entitled Asean Military Exercise that aims to support Asean militaries to enhance regional security, interoperability and capacities through cooperation.

During the meeting, Lt-Gen Ong expressed grave concern over the situation in Myanmar. He urged the military authorities in Myanmar to exercise utmost restraint, and to refrain from the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians, said Mindef.

The concern was shared by the other military leaders.

Media reports said the commander of the Indonesian armed forces conveyed "profound concerns" about the situation in Myanmar, and stressed that the safety and security of the people of Myanmar must be of top priority.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto - who was not present at the meeting and had his remarks read out - also said his country's military was "always ready" to provide assistance and share its experience in building a professional armed forces in the context of a democracy.

Myanmar's defence chief Min Aung Hlaing attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Brunei handed the baton to Cambodia as the next chairman of the 19th Asean Chief of Defence Forces' Meeting next year.