Asean leaders welcome developments in Korea

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted a working dinner for his Asean counterparts last night, ahead of their summit today.



Earlier in the day, Asean foreign ministers discussed security issues, and said they were encouraged by the positive developments of the inter-Korea summit.

They also urged "all concerned parties to work towards reducing tensions, and the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula which will contribute to the peace and stability of the region."

