Asean leaders need to keep addressing crisis in Myanmar: KL, S'pore

Asean leaders will have to make sure that they continue working on a five-point consensus to address the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and that relevant stakeholders continue to be engaged, said the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia.

The two ministers discussed the Myanmar situation yesterday during Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein's two-day visit to Singapore.

A joint statement from Mr Hishammuddin and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan later that day said that they agreed it was important for Asean and its member states to continue playing a positive and constructive role in facilitating "a durable and peaceful solution" in the interest of the people of Myanmar.

They added that to do so, Asean leaders will need to follow up on the agreement made during the special summit with Myanmar's junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in Jakarta on April 24 to discuss the crisis.

The leaders agreed at that meeting on the consensus which called for violence in the country to stop immediately and for all parties to engage in dialogue to find a peaceful solution, among other things.

Mr Hishammuddin said yesterday that while the Asean leaders are "very pleased" with the outcome of the meeting, the work has to continue. "A lot of work still needs to be done in finding the way forward with regard to what has been unfolding in Myanmar."

Hundreds of people have been killed by security forces since Myanmar's military seized power in a coup on Feb 1.