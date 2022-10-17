Asean, EU ink world’s first ‘bloc-to-bloc’ aviation pact to boost air connectivity between regions

SINGAPORE - A landmark aviation pact that could lead to more flights between Singapore and major European cities, as well as create more competition between airlines, was signed on Monday after years of on-again, off-again negotiations between Asean and the European Union (EU).

The two regional blocs put pen to paper on the Asean-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement at the 28th Asean Transport Ministers’ Meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, in a move that promises to open up the skies and provide opportunities for more passenger and cargo flights between the 10 Asean member states and the 27 EU members.

More than 1 billion people stand to benefit from greater air connectivity between the two regions as it will boost business, trade and tourism, officials previously said.

Asean said on Monday in a joint statement: “Passengers can look forward to a greater variety of destinations, more flight frequencies, and more travel options between South-east Asia and Europe.”

Under the pact, airlines from the 37 Asean and EU countries will be able to fly any number of services between the two regions.

They will also be able to fly up to 14 weekly passenger services and any number of cargo services from a country in one bloc to a country in the other bloc with fifth freedom traffic rights, via any third country or beyond to any third country.

Fifth freedom rights allow foreign carriers, after flying in from abroad, to offload passengers and freight and then pick up passengers or cargo before flying on to another country.

The pact will also allow for closer cooperation between Asean and the EU in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, consumer protection, and environmental and social issues.

Singapore’s Transport Minister and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran said the agreement opens up new growth opportunities for the aviation industry as the sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Singapore is honoured to have been Asean’s lead coordinator from the inception to the conclusion of the agreement,” he said.

“It is a forward-looking and ambitious statement of our commitment to a safe, sustainable and resilient aviation future,” he added.