As non-resident ambassador to Morocco, he was appointed by state, not Government: George Goh

Presidential hopeful George Goh said that as a non-resident ambassador (NRA) to Morocco, he had no power to promise deals or make contracts, but could only ensure relationships between the two countries were “solid and good”.

The businessman, who was appointed as Singapore’s NRA to Morocco in June 2017 and resigned from the post recently to ensure his independence as a candidate, said that the role was “an honorary position with no executive powers”, and that he did not receive any salary or benefit from doing so.

“I’m very honoured by the state, by the President, who appointed me to represent the country,” he said.

“But a non-resident ambassador (does not have) executive power. We need to be clear. We can’t just go to the country and promise all kinds of deals or executive contracts. We just represent Singapore and (to) the country like Morocco, we make sure that the relationship between the two is solid and good,” he said.

Mr Goh was speaking to reporters during his visit to the Haig Road Market and Food Centre at lunch time on Sunday (July 30).

He said that he had been asked to take up the NRA position, but did not reveal who had made the request.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had said in an earlier interview that the NRA scheme allowed Singapore to expand its potential talent pool, since ambassadors must be Singapore citizens and the ministry is not a large one.

Having a corps of non-resident ambassadors drawn from the private sector also enriched the dialogue and the access to talent and ideas for MFA, he said.

Mr Goh, who spent about 1.5 hours at Haig Road Market and Food Centre, spoke to stallholders and residents. He and his wife also stopped for lunch at the food centre, tucking into mee soto, kambing (mutton) soup and coconut juice.

“I want people to know me, who I am, because I’m from the private sector. I’m not like a public sector candidate who (is familiar to all because of) TV and the papers.

“I will do my best to explain who I am, why I’m standing for the election. My heart is for the people,” he said.

The 63-year-old stressed that there are three candidates hoping to compete for the presidency, not two.

This follows online chatter that it was a two-horse race between former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song after Mr Ng announced his bid on July 19.