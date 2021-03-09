Arts sector to receive another $20m to tide over crisis

Arts freelancers and businesses will receive more support, as the Government pledges another $20 million to help the sector tide over the pandemic.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong yesterday announced a top-up to the Arts and Culture Resilience Package (ACRP), which will cover the cost of new grants for self-employed workers and business transformation, as well as extensions of other support. This brings the total package to $75 million.

One new scheme is the Business Transformation Fund, which aims to help arts and culture organisations become more efficient and sustainable, Mr Tong told Parliament during his ministry's debate on its spending plans.

Groups can apply for a Business Transformation Grant (BTG), which will defray the cost of initiatives such as experimenting with new programmes or hiring consultants to monetise digital content.

It will provide up to $30,000 per project for an individual company, and up to $200,000 per project in initiatives involving collaboration between groups, or that have potential for industry spin-offs.

One group thinking of applying for the BTG is The Theatre Practice, which has been streaming shows online since last May.

Its artistic director, Ms Kuo Jian Hong, 54, says the grant would fund research and development for a new "hardware and software solution" for artistes performing live.

It is working with programmers and engineers to build a system where performers in different locations can be captured remotely and live-streamed more effectively. It aims to roll this out in September and make it available to others in the industry.

"Actors need to see each other," Ms Kuo said. "We are building a device that has a camera, that can record sound, that can connect to the Internet, have a monitor and preview system and where a stage manager can send (performers) cues.

"The BTG would allow us to take some risks we couldn't otherwise take. It offers us that mind space that, unfortunately, is a luxury."

Also unveiled was the Self-Employed Person (SEP) Grant for local freelancers and arts and culture groups that collaborate with them.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling said up to $50,000 will be awarded per project, which could include live performances, digital presentations or skills development.

The National Arts Council will prioritise projects that benefit a larger number of freelancers, are digital or involve capability development. It plans to launch the SEP and BTG grants by June.

Freelancer Mohamad Shaifulbahri, 35, joint artistic director of performing arts company Bhumi Collective, welcomed the news and said he might apply to use the SEP grant for a project that engages emerging arts producers. But he hopes recipients will get "space and time to develop new ideas".

"If not, it will be a rush," he said. "With ACRP 1.0, the feeling was that the Digital Presentation Grant was a stopgap measure. People felt there were a lot of projects coming out with the DPG that ranged in terms of quality."

The $20 million top-up of the ACRP will also fund extensions of existing support measures.

A second tranche of the ACRP operating grant will be given out in July to help groups defray their operating costs. Eligible organisations will receive $35,000 each - down from $50,000 or $75,000.

Venue-hire subsidies at 80 per cent will be extended till June and cover more venues, with further extensions to be reviewed later.

Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) asked if the Government could review Covid-19 rules around live arts performances, given the "arguably lower risk" these pose, compared with some other activities.

For instance, she said, restaurants can have customers at the same table in close proximity without masks on for hours, whereas in theatres and concert halls - some of which are down to 25 per cent capacity under safe distancing measures - audiences are required to sit silently with masks on throughout performances.

Ms Low replied that "we cannot afford to let our guard down", adding that "comprehensive vaccination coverage will enable us to reopen further".

In his speech, Mr Tong said the Cultural Matching Fund, which matches donations to eligible arts and heritage charities dollar for dollar, will undergo a review with the aim of a top-up next year.

The fund, set up by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in 2013, provides dollar-for-dollar matching of private cash donations to eligible arts and heritage charities, to encourage private giving to the sector.

Details will be revealed next year.