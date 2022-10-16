Arts facility for people with disabilities

Shermaine Ang
Updated
Published
10 min ago

People with disabilities now have another platform to pursue the arts, with a new facility opening in Bukit Merah Community Hub on Friday.

This is the third centre run by non-profit ART:DIS - formerly known as Very Special Arts Singapore - which provides arts programmes for people with disabilities.

It includes a recording studio and a 32-seater black box for workshops and art-making. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong was the guest of honour at the opening, which showcased works and performances.

