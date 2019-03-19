Art with heart at the Istana

President Halimah Yacob participating in an art activity with patients from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) where they decorated photo frames together at the Istana. The activity followed a garden tour where 39 guests from IMH explored the lawn and the various flowers there yesterday. Garden Tours@Istana is one of President Halimah's initiatives to make the Istana more accessible to Singaporeans. Yesterday's tour was the sixth in the series. The event was co-organised by the President's Office and Youth Corps Singapore youth volunteers as part of the annual Youth Corps Singapore Service Week. This year, the week-long Youth Corps Singapore Service Week, which ends on Saturday, will involve about 2,100 young people in community service projects around Singapore to help 1,300 beneficiaries. These include the elderly, people with special needs and children. President Halimah is the patron of Youth Corps Singapore.