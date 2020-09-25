Art to A-Maze at Tanjong Pagar

Those in Tanjong Pagar today will be able to spot this colourful pop-up installation in the open space next to Tras Link Park. Decked out in hues of red, orange, yellow and green, the pop-up installation, called A-Maze, consists of construction mesh banners that depict vibrant sketches of Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown. The sketches were done by members of drawing interest group Urban Sketchers Singapore. This installation is one of many in this year's Singapore Archifest, which will feature both online programmes and physical pop-up installations. The festival is organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects and runs from today until Oct 31. Visit www.archifest.sg for more information.