Those in Tanjong Pagar today will be able to spot this colourful pop-up installation in the open space next to Tras Link Park. Decked out in hues of red, orange, yellow and green, the pop-up installation, called A-Maze, consists of construction mesh banners that depict vibrant sketches of Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown. The sketches were done by members of drawing interest group Urban Sketchers Singapore. This installation is one of many in this year's Singapore Archifest, which will feature both online programmes and physical pop-up installations. The festival is organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects and runs from today until Oct 31. Visit www.archifest.sg for more information.
Art to A-Maze at Tanjong Pagar
Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 25, 2020, with the headline 'Art to A-Maze at Tanjong Pagar'. Print Edition | Subscribe