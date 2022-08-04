ART kits should reach all households by mid-September

More than a third of households in Singapore have received a set of 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits in their letterboxes, under the third nationwide distribution exercise which kicked off on July 18.

As at July 31, about 600,000 households have received their ART kits, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), in a reply to queries from The Straits Times. The remaining one million households should get their kits by mid-September, the ministry added.

People can check the delivery status of the ART kits by using the SingPost mobile app. After verifying that their address is correct, they will receive alerts when the kits have been deposited into their mailboxes.

MOH said in a Facebook post last month that it could take a few weeks for some households to get their kits due to the volume involved.

So far, the Government has given out close to 25 million ART kits to households via two earlier nationwide distributions - one from August to September last year and another from October to December 2020. Each household received a total of 16 kits in these two distributions.

