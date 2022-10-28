Art event raises $230k to date for mental health agency, BT Budding Artists Fund

SINGAPORE - When Mr Tan Choon Heng was diagnosed with schizophrenia more than two decades ago, he had to take medication that caused his hands to tremor.

He also became withdrawn and felt lonely.

In 2011, he joined the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH) creative services as a beneficiary and began creating works of art using pointillism, a technique which involves the application of small dots to form a picture.

As the 59-year-old continued to dabble in pointillism, he realised that it helped to stabilise his hands, and he eventually stopped having to take medication to help counter the tremors.

“Every dot that I make and work of art that I create help me to focus and control my emotions better,” said the retiree in Mandarin.

Mr Tan was one of the beneficiaries who attended the launch on Friday of Souljourn, an art fund-raiser jointly organised by non-profit social service agency SAMH and not-for-profit art organisation TRCL.

The two-day event, which has raised $230,000 to date, features works of art, such as paintings and poetry, created by the beneficiaries of SAMH and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF). The works are centred on the themes of future, comfort, reflection, dream and journey.

The money from corporate donors and members of the public will support SAMH, which provides mental health services such as rehabilitation, outreach and creative services.

The donations will also support BTBAF, which is managed by TRCL and helps young people from financially disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their passion in arts and culture.

Ms Julie Tan, SAMH’s corporate services director, said: “We are encouraged by the support that we have received and hope that this collaboration will continue to bring different communities together and, from this interaction, further enrich our understanding of the needs of the underserved and allow us to serve those in need better.”

TRCL chief operating officer Phan Ming Yen said: “The (Covid-19) pandemic revealed the urgency of the need for mental well-being in the community, especially among the vulnerable.

“It also revealed how the arts or creative activity can provide a positive distraction which is not only therapeutic, but also allows one to embark on a journey of self-discovery.”