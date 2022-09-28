Army, air force link drones for first time, giving soldiers an edge

SHOALWATER BAY, Australia - For the first time, drones from the Singapore Army and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) are flying together to give troops on the ground more eyes in the sky to pinpoint enemy locations, which could give them an edge in battle.

On Tuesday, army intelligence soldiers from the 11C4I battalion flew the Veloce 15 (V-15), a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at a site in Shoalwater Bay, Queensland. Farther afield, the RSAF's much larger Heron 1 UAV was also taking flight, and a new innovation linked the two.

Known as the Mobile Imagery Intelligence Dissemination System (Mids), the new system developed by the RSAF in August pipes down information captured by the Heron 1 to anyone who has an access point. This gives soldiers on the ground, like the operators of the V-15, more information to do their own "last-mile" reconnaissance and surveillance.

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Law, head of general staff at Army Intelligence headquarters, said: "This could, in battle, not only give troops a better picture of what is going on, but also improve their chances of survival with better information about the enemy and their movements."

The two UAVs operate at different scales, with the Heron 1 providing a bird's-eye view of the battlefield using advanced imaging sensors. Operated by an RSAF pilot at a distance, it can also guide munitions to targets precisely by laser.

The smaller V-15 is more mobile with a wingspan of 3.7m. Deployed by army operators in tactical units, it can take off in 10 minutes.

Lieutenant Arjun Radhakrishnan, a Heron 1 pilot, said the Mids connection will allow the RSAF to hand over information on key targets to army operators.

Previously, information from the Heron 1 could be accessed only at specific control centres, he said. "This system allows the army and the air force to work hand in hand," he added.

The RSAF is testing the Mids system at the ongoing Exercise Wallaby. Army Intelligence is also taking advantage of an airspace four times the size of Singapore to trial its technology in new strategies and configurations.

SLTC Law said his troops are practising flying the V-15 alongside their Parrot Anafis - small drones the army deploys for surveillance and reconnaissance. Flying both simultaneously in Singapore is extremely difficult, he said.

"Currently, the Heron 1 does what it needs to do and the V-15 does as well. The challenge is how to connect the two. Technology plays a part and we are developing and experimenting with the software, but what is most important is that we have had the concept for some time and we are now making it happen," he said.

Ng Wei Kai