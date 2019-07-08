Armenian Prime Minister on official visit to Singapore

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is making his first official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The visit reaffirms the warm and friendly relations between both countries, and will be an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Mr Pashinyan will receive an official welcome at the Istana today. He will pay a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob, and call on PM Lee, who will host an official lunch. Mr Pashinyan will also meet Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

While in Singapore, Mr Pashinyan will visit the Economic Development Board and meet business leaders at a roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Federation.

He will also visit the Botanic Gardens, where an orchid will be named in his honour.

Yesterday, Mr Pashinyan visited the Armenian Church and the First Botanic Garden in Armenian Street, where he unveiled a sculpture of Vanda Miss Joaquim flowers. Singapore's national flower is named after its breeder, Singapore-born Armenian resident Agnes Joaquim, who died in 1899. The sculpture was contributed by the Armenian community, who Mr Pashinyan met. His trip ends tomorrow.

The Armenian Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife, Madam Anna Hakobyan, as well as the Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of High-Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonts and senior government officials.

Linette Lai