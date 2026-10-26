Arla protein pudding recalled due to potential presence of glass fragments

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Arla Protein Salted Caramel Flavour Pudding (200g), which originated in Denmark, has a best before date of April 28, 2027.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a pudding product from a Danish brand , due to the potential presence of glass fragments.

The item is Arla Protein Salted Caramel Flavour Pudding (200g), which originated from Denmark, and has a best before date of April 28, 2027, SFA said in a media statement on Oct 26.

SFA has directed the importer, Trade-Pro Food Distribution, to recall the implicated product as a precautionary measure.

The recall is ongoing.

Those who bought the implicated products should not consume them, SFA said, while those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.