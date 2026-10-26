Arla protein pudding recalled due to potential presence of glass fragments
- Singapore Food Agency recalled Arla Protein Salted Caramel Flavour Pudding after a possible glass fragment risk was found in the Danish product.
- The 200g pudding has a best before date of April 28, 2027, and importer Trade-Pro Food Distribution was told to recall it as a precaution.
- SFA said the recall is ongoing and warned buyers not to eat it; anyone who has eaten it and feels unwell should seek medical advice.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a pudding product from a Danish brand, due to the potential presence of glass fragments.
The item is Arla Protein Salted Caramel Flavour Pudding (200g), which originated from Denmark, and has a best before date of April 28, 2027, SFA said in a media statement on Oct 26.
SFA has directed the importer, Trade-Pro Food Distribution, to recall the implicated product as a precautionary measure.
The recall is ongoing.
Those who bought the implicated products should not consume them, SFA said, while those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.
Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.