Argentina withdraws recognition of Singapore's honorary consul in Buenos Aires, who is under investigation

SINGAPORE - Singapore's honorary consul-general in Buenos Aires has been stripped of his position in Argentina, on the heels of an investigation into allegations of fraud and embezzlement of public funds.

On Wednesday (May 27), Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Mr Nicolas Caputo has been removed from his honorary consul-general post due to conflict of interest. Mr Caputo, 62, a construction businessman, was appointed honorary consul-general of Singapore in the Argentinian capital in 2017.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told The Straits Times on Thursday (May 28): "MFA has been informed of the Argentine government's decision to withdraw its recognition of Mr Nicolas Caputo's appointment as Singapore's honorary consul-general.

"We would like to thank Mr Caputo for having served as our honorary consul-general in Buenos Aires since 2017," the spokesman added in response to queries.

Singapore's honorary consuls-general are successful businessmen and professionals who help to advance the Republic's economic and political interests. They are often citizens of their countries, are not paid any salary, and do not have diplomatic immunity.

Singapore has a network of honorary consuls-general across the world where it has no diplomatic missions. The Republic does not have an embassy in Buenos Aires, and is in the process of appointing a non-resident ambassador to Argentina.

Mr Caputo is currently being investigated in Argentina for his alleged role in the purchase of 300,000 rapid tests for Covid-19 at the cost of US$1.77 million (S$2.51 million) by the Buenos Aires government from an alleged shell company in Singapore, according to Argentinian media reports.

The purchase was approved by Buenos Aires' undersecretary for health Nicolas Montovio, who has since resigned along with 14 other officials from the fallout of the investigation.

Media reports said the authorities are looking into the alleged overpricing of the tests, and why the Buenos Aires government decided to buy the tests from the company, although it is "not a recognised firm in the field nor a major laboratory or company with an international track record".

The company was incorporated in 2016 and is in the business of importing and exporting "wholesale trade of a variety of goods without a dominant product", according to records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Its registered office address is a Housing Board unit in Hougang, while its sole director and shareholder has been identified as a 29-year-old Singaporean.

Meanwhile, Mr Caputo reportedly left for the United States on a private jet over the weekend with his wife and children. He is said to have close ties with former Argentina president Mauricio Macri, who left office in December last year.