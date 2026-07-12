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Areas near National Stadium to be cordoned off for SAF training exercise on July 13 and 14

Areas near The Kallang, Kallang Wave Mall and the Old Kallang Airport will be cordoned off.

SINGAPORE – Areas near The Kallang, Kallang Wave Mall and the Old Kallang Airport will be cordoned off on July 13 and 14 for a military training exercise, with the public advised to stay clear of the space.

In a Facebook post on July 12, the Singapore Army said vehicular traffic will not be affected, but the exercise area will be blocked off from 6pm on July 13 to 5.30am on July 14 to ensure the public’s safety.

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, vehicles, helicopters and drones will be involved in the exercise, with the public advised not to be alarmed by the increased military activity in the area, as well as loud sounds from helicopter operations and the firing of blanks and pyrotechnics.

The SAF, police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) previously held a joint exercise at another civilian facility that is currently in use in May 2026, when more than 1,000 officers took part in a two-day counter-terrorism exercise at Changi Airport, as well as the Home Team Tactical Centre.

In February, the police and the SCDF conducted an anti-terror drill at the National University of Singapore’s University Town, which houses residential spaces and teaching facilities and offers a cultural environment for students and staff.