Area where hiker was found is an abandoned village

The forested area in Upper Bukit Timah Road where a 48-year-old woman was found motionless on Sunday is an abandoned village known to be a haunt for thrill seekers, checks by The Straits Times revealed.

The Straits Times understands that a concrete slab fell on the woman, and she was then taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Four YouTube videos posted within a span of two months before the incident show people hiking among the ruins, colloquially referred to as Mendoza village, or Mendoza kampung.

Crumbling structures, some about 2m high, were strewn across the forest floor when The Straits Times visited on Tuesday evening and yesterday afternoon.

Traces of a village long gone - including shattered glass, stairs overgrown with plants, discarded toilet bowls and pots - were found at the site.

Evidence of the existence of the village was found in a report by the Singapore Free Press on Dec 4, 1958, naming Kampung Mendosa in Bukit Timah Road among seven villages getting electricity.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019, the forested area where the abandoned village is located is slated to be used as a park.

When The Straits Times visited, fallen trees, thorny vines and holes about 1m deep were some common hazards found along unmarked trails.

Mr David Lim, founder of TLC Adventure Tours, who visited the abandoned village earlier this year, said amateur hikers should exercise caution as there are several slopes, hidden potholes and no proper well-marked trails.

He said: "Unless you are good with navigation skills, it may be best to follow experienced hikers or guides who know the way."

Mr Joven Chiew, administrator of Facebook group Singapore Hikers, said hikers risk getting charged or fined when entering state land or undeveloped trails.

They should be prepared for the risks of going off trail, said Mr Chiew, which include not having any mobile reception and the lack of ready access to help.

He noted that hikers should always inform another party about their hikes in case of accidents.

They should also have an online map of the trail, a mobile phone power bank, a first-aid kit, sufficient water and appropriate footwear, especially for those who have weak ankles, Mr Chiew added.

A veteran urban explorer, who wanted to be known only as Mr Harry, told The Straits Times that the popularity of the area grew after landmarks in the area were shared on geographic database OpenStreetMap.

He visited the area twice in 2017 after he and his friends learnt about it from old maps and former residents.

Mr Harry, who has 13 years of experience exploring abandoned parts of Singapore, said: "I wouldn't recommend it because the unstable terrain can easily lead to accidents.

In December, for example, it is the rainy season, so the soil is looser and the ruins are more likely to chip off due to constant rain," he said.

The Housing Board, which manages the land where the woman was found, has declined to respond to queries until police investigations are completed.

The woman, Sergeant Melita Dollah, 48, was an auxiliary police officer with security firm Aetos.

The company told The Straits Times that it is doing everything it can to assist her family and support them in their time of grief.

A spokesman said the firm is deeply saddened by her death.

"Melita was an exceptional officer, colleague and friend. A valued member of the Aetos family, she will be missed by all. Melita will also be remembered as a great mother to her children and a loving daughter."