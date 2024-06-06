Are young people in S’pore breaking up with dating apps?

He quit dating apps after three weeks and has since committed to using dating services, which set up dates for him instead. He pays about $60 to $80 for each date.

To expand his connections, he sometimes takes a chance in real life. Once, at a networking event, he asked some women – whom he felt were interesting – out on dates. Even though the dates did not work out, he said asking people out in real life has helped him build up courage.

On why it is unlikely he will return to dating apps, he likened them to snacks: “They keep you filled, but never really satisfied. It’s like you move tantalisingly close to your goal of (finding) a life partner, but actually, you’re not getting closer or further away.”

“You’re not really moving,” he said.

To be fair to dating apps, it’s not all doom and gloom in the dating apps arena. Some have found love swiping right.

For 26-year-old Dhareeni, who works as an account executive for a public relations agency, stating her intentions from the beginning with those she matched with helped weed out those who were just looking for short-term relationships.

She was also particular about which app she used, deleting the ones where the matches did not appear to be “serious”. Dhareeni made it clear too on the app that she was dating with a view to marriage.