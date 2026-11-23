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For many young people, the safest place is not a hospital ward. It is still home, surrounded by people who love them, says the writer.

Recently, I saw a primary school girl referred to our emergency department as “highly suicidal” after cutting her arm with a sharp object.

What struck me most was not only the injury. Throughout much of the consultation, she remained glued to her mobile phone, scrolling almost continuously, while her mother described her distress.

It made me wonder how often our children are virtually connected to everyone, yet deeply disconnected from the people sitting beside them.

She is not alone. In my clinical practice, I have seen more preteens presenting with self-harm, emotional distress and difficulty coping.

Many do not have severe mental illnesses such as psychosis or major depression. They are struggling with something else – the painful realities of growing up.

As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I can diagnose and treat mental illness. I can prescribe medication when it is needed. I can provide therapy.

But increasingly, I find myself asking whether our healthcare system is being asked to solve problems that medicine was never designed to solve.

Not every crisis is a psychiatric illness. Sometimes it is the heartbreak of parents separating. Sometimes it is bullying, loneliness, rejection by friends, academic pressure, excessive time online, or the confusing emotions of adolescence.

These experiences deserve compassion and support, but they are not always diseases.

Somewhere along the way, we have begun to equate distress with danger, and safety with hospital care.

Of course, there are children whose lives are genuinely at imminent risk. They need urgent specialist assessment and, occasionally, admission to hospital. We should never hesitate to provide that care.

But they are not the majority. For many young people, the safest place is not a hospital ward. It is still home, surrounded by people who love them, sleeping in their own bed, returning to school, reconnecting with trusted adults and maintaining the ordinary routines that remind them life goes on.

Hospitals can provide immediate protection. Families and communities provide the conditions for recovery and growth.

We should also have the courage to ask difficult questions about childhood itself. When did we decide that every child needed a smartphone? When did screens become companions and families become interruptions?

Technology has brought enormous benefits, but it has also quietly displaced conversation, play, boredom, reflection and face-to-face relationships, the very experiences through which resilience is built.

Perhaps we need to stop asking, “Where can we refer this child?” and start asking, “Who around this child can help?”

Imagine if every presentation of self-harm mobilised not only mental health professionals, but also parents, grandparents, teachers, school counsellors, coaches, faith communities, youth workers and neighbours. Imagine if our first response was not simply a referral for safety, but a plan to strengthen the child’s circle of care.

Mental healthcare cannot become the default destination for every human struggle. If we respond to every expression of distress by escalating to specialist services, we may unintentionally teach our children that resilience comes from professionals rather than from relationships.

Yet the greatest protective factors against suicide have never been found inside a hospital. They are found in secure attachment, trusted adults, meaningful friendships, purpose, hope and belonging.

The future of youth mental health is not simply about building more psychiatric services. It is about rebuilding the environments in which children grow.

Families need support to parent with confidence. Schools need the confidence to respond to distress without assuming every crisis requires medical intervention. Communities need to become places where children know they matter, where they are seen, encouraged and supported before they reach breaking point.

The best mental health system is not one that admits more children. It is one that helps more children remain safely at home, stay connected to school, draw strength from their communities and learn, gradually and sometimes painfully, that they can survive disappointment, recover from adversity and emerge stronger.

We do not build resilient children by expanding clinical services. We build them by strengthening the places they call home.

Daniel Fung is an adjunct professor and senior consultant at the Department of Developmental Psychiatry, Institute of Mental Health.