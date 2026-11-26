The Usual Place Podcast
Are we facing a ‘new normal’ with data breaches, AI hacking and mass outages?
Are we entering a ‘new normal’ where data breaches, cyber incidents and system outages are now an everyday affair?
Gaurav Keerthi, the CEO of cybersecurity start-up StrongKeep, says that we’re at the start of what’s going to be a very rough 12 to 18 months for cyber safety.
The fix here is to improve our “cyber hygiene”, and expect some level of inconvenience and annoyance, says Benjamin Ang, head of the Centre of Excellence for National Security at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
Gaurav and Benjamin chat with me about whether these breaches in Singapore are linked to global events such as the Hugging Face incident and the cyberattack on refrigeration systems in French supermarkets - or just a coincidence.
We talk about how hacking incidents have intensified with the help of AI, and why we should keep some cash on hand, just in case.
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
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