Are screens coming between you and your child?

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Screens Down, Look Up Podcast

In this episode, Host Elisha Tushara is joined by Natalie Pang, a professor at the National University of Singapore.

Synopsis: Join us for a five-part limited-edition podcast series this November by The Straits Times where we discuss the challenges of raising kids in a world that’s always plugged in.

For many children and teens, there is little distinction between the online and offline world.

Many parents worry that screens are getting in the way of their relationship with their children.

But instead of pulling our children away from their digital worlds, should parents step into them, and journey with our children?

In this episode, Host Elisha Tushara is joined by Natalie Pang, a professor at the National University of Singapore.

Having done research on digital well-being and online harms, and as the mother of a teenage boy, she recommends gaming with your children.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Intro

4:05 Why the online world is important to our children

7:42 Being offline and being left out

8:30 Bringing online rules into the offline world

10:50 What I learned about my child by gaming together: Natalie Pang

14:21 Screen use: Measuring by purpose, instead of time

17:55 What happens when parents are glued to their screens themselves?

21:22 It’s natural for children to get upset when screentime is over

26:02 Why do some parents find it hard to set screentime boundaries?

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Read more ST Screen Timeout articles: https://str.sg/screentimeout

Host: Elisha Tushara (elisha@sph.com.sg)

Read Elisha’s articles: https://str.sg/5VVJ

Follow Elisha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/94WA

Produced and edited by: Studio+65 and Fa’izah Sani

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Amelia Teng

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Follow Screens Down, Look Up limited series every Monday (Nov 2 - 30):

Channel: https://str.sg/bKan

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/57aK

Spotify: https://str.sg/agZP

YouTube: https://str.sg/yxuv

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

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The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX