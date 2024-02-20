ST HeadSTart: Are holidays worth splurging on? | The ‘hidden talent’ job seekers need to have

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

The necessity of cover letters and investing in friendships are among the other topics we look at this week.

Hi there! It’s Prisca again. Travel seems to take up most of my conversations with others these days as the new year gives people fresh energy to make vacation plans.

I’ll be visiting Japan in April and I’m trying to cut costs by opting for a budget airline and business hotels. Even so, my travel expenses have already come up to more than $2,000.

Wise financial planning means you should “save consciously” for a trip so it does not eat into monthly expenses, writes my colleague Sue-Ann Tan in her latest column. She shares tips for you to get better bang for your buck. For example, Tuesdays appear to be the best time to book flights, while red-eye flights are generally cheaper.

In any case, travel is undeniably costly but Sue-Ann shares some helpful advice: “I find that defining the purpose of travel beyond just wanting to say I have been somewhere makes it more worth the cost.”

How are you budgeting for your next trip? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a great week ahead!