Subscriber Picks: Are fixed deposits a good bet? | What triggered Schooling's drug confession

Joseph Schooling’s drug confession has caused a big splash in Singapore sport.
What triggered the investigation? When did he confess? Did he get off lightly as some suggested? We have the inside story on the saga.
Fixed deposits are becoming a more attractive option, with interest rates going up. Which banks offer the best rates, and how should you choose? What are other low-risk investment options?
And it’s that time of the year again for some of you - appraisal. Fairness, or the lack of it, is a reason why people dread it. “Employees today want transparency and two-way conversations, but appraisals are still primarily one way,” says a consultant.
Do you agree?
Inside story: What triggered Joseph Schooling's drug confession
Sources said a small item found in national swimmer Amanda Lim's possession when she returned from the Commonwealth Games sparked investigations.
Orchard Towers beauty salons exploiting regulation loophole to run vice operations
Inside the units - each only about 9 sq m big - the so-called therapists offer sex and little else.
Fixed deposits, govt savings bonds or securities: Which risk-free investment option should you consider?
Private health insurance premiums on the rise as claims and costs tick up
Some insurers have introduced claims-based pricing, where policyholders who do not make any claims in a policy year enjoy a discount on their premiums.
No time to plan for your holiday? 6 last-minute destinations to choose from
You can head to these destinations in under two hours - and some do not even require flying.
Growing evidence that Covid-19 is making us sicker
Researchers found that rates of many conditions, such as heart failure and stroke, were substantially higher in people who had recovered from Covid-19.
So Boss, shall we appraise you this year?
"Performance and promotion prospects are often driven by how much your boss likes you, more than the actual quality of work you do," said a consultant.