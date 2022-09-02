Subscriber Picks: Are fixed deposits a good bet? | What triggered Schooling's drug confession

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Joseph Schooling’s drug confession has caused a big splash in Singapore sport.

What triggered the investigation? When did he confess? Did he get off lightly as some suggested? We have the inside story on the saga.

Fixed deposits are becoming a more attractive option, with interest rates going up. Which banks offer the best rates, and how should you choose? What are other low-risk investment options?

And it’s that time of the year again for some of you - appraisal. Fairness, or the lack of it, is a reason why people dread it. “Employees today want transparency and two-way conversations, but appraisals are still primarily one way,” says a consultant.

Do you agree?

Inside story: What triggered Joseph Schooling's drug confession