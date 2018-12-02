Are consumers and businesses prepared to pay more to lift wages at the bottom?

This is an edited transcript of a roundtable discussion on wages organised and moderated by The Sunday Times last Friday.

Lim Boon Heng, former labour chief: One actually should ask, really, why are there so many low-paying jobs? Well, it depends very much on how much we are prepared to pay for those services.

For example, are we prepared to pay more in service and conservancy charges so that the workers doing cleaning in our HDB estates can be paid more? Are we prepared to pay a little bit more for our hawker food… so that the cleaners at hawker centres can be paid a bit more and the hawkers can earn a little bit more? So this is a question of our willingness and ability to pay.

And then the fragmentation of the sectors also contributes to these low wages.

If you take, for example, the cleaning sector. I think people are familiar with the concept of "diving", which means that somebody wanting a contract undercuts the incumbent based on what the incumbent might have bid for the last round and, in this manner, then depresses the wage of the cleaners because it is essentially still the same cleaners who work but, because the margins have been reduced, then the successful contractor asks the workers to reduce it.

I had the opportunity to look at these figures way back. I knew that the cleaners, for example, in the 1980s were earning $800 a month. In 2006, they were earning $600 a month. So this was the effect of the contracting system.

When you have short-term contracts, no meaningful way of changing the system so that there's productivity, then there is no way in which workers can be paid more and this is actually what has happened.

So the Progressive Wage Model that the tripartite partners are implementing tries to address this problem. Then, you know, we have a growing eldercare sector and, here, the question of ability to pay or willingness to pay comes in, and that is why, today, care workers in the eldercare sector are lowly paid and we depend so much on foreigners doing this job.

Tommy Koh, ambassador-at-large: I want to make an appeal to fellow Singaporeans. Somehow, fellow Singaporeans feel that hawker food should be cheap. So we insist that our favourite wonton mee and bak chor mee should not be more than $3. But the same Singaporean is willing to pay $15 for ramen and $20 for pasta.

I think we need to change our mindset. Our hawkers are hardworking people and they work very long hours. They deserve to make a decent income, you know, and we should be willing to pay a bit more for our hawker food.

Zainal Sapari, labour MP: I agree with Prof Tommy Koh, we are underpaying for services.

I hear more stories of service buyers being reluctant to pay more; in fact, even after rolling out some of our Progressive Wage Models, they are still awarding contracts which were the same as five years ago. To us, that is a concern.

Service buyers' engagement is key to our strategy where we want to enlighten them: what would be a reasonable price to acquire some of these services? It is not easy.

I'm not sure whether Singaporeans are willing to pay more for even hawker food. When the price of coffee went up by 10 cents, you have a lot of noise generated, but yet they are willing to pay $7 for coffee at Starbucks!

Daniel Thong, CEO of cleaning startup Nimbus: Service providers are currently paying our local workers very poorly and you know an industry is broken when the Government has to step in to tell the industry to pay their workers at least $1,000 a month. That is not what I consider to be a good enough wage for our workers and so I decided, as an employer, to step in to try to change the way things are.

Cynics would say that many of these jobs are jobs that Singaporeans do not want to do in the first place, that's why we need cheap foreign workers, but is it true that Singaporeans are fussy and not trying to take up important roles in society or is it the case that these jobs are just terrible jobs in the first place?

This (holding up an A4 sheet) is a typical advertisement for a low-skilled job that a worker would see. It comes with poverty-level salary, no control over your schedules, so you do not have time to even spend with your family; it doesn't come with any career progression or any training, and Singaporeans are expected to demonstrate loyalty in these industries. So things have got to change.

Many businesses think it's impossible to generate higher profits when costs are going up, especially wages, which makes up a big cost of any service industry from F&B to construction, to the cleaning sector.

But we see things very differently as a start-up. We see our whole business as centred around people, from the cleaning crew to our engineering team, to our marketing team, and we see people as assets, not liabilities.

We need to switch our mindset away from people as a cost burden to one where people need to be invested in.

So we do two things very differently. Firstly, we pay 20 per cent above what the Progressive Wage Model already recommends, we invest a lot in their training - the hard and soft skills - and we give them a career path where people doing the jobs feel like they want to do this for the long haul. So this helps our business as well because it enhances our retention rate and it keeps our clients' satisfaction very high.

The second thing that we do is that we invest a lot in technology, which means we build a lot of mobile applications specifically for the elderly, which gives them a chance to have more flexible working hours, performance-based incentives. With accurate timesheets from accurate timestamps, we're able to pay them more frequently, which solves a lot of their financial situations because low-income individuals tend to have very tight cash constraints.

On the demand side as well, we're changing that conversation because we're able to combine more services to value-add to our customers.

So the conversation is no longer just around the cost of cleaning, but about the entire value for money by having a convenient tech-enabled facilities vendor. We're changing our cleaners to become our brand ambassadors and it justifies a higher living wage. That is an experiment that we're trying to do.

But no man is an island and we need to work very closely with the Government, with policymakers, as well as responsible service buyers to really push this industry forward.

There is an effect on prices because we are touching on local services. This is not manufacturing, where we're in a globalised (world) and you are competing in an open economy and prices will always go down.

We're talking about local services. So an increase in a dollar would definitely increase the cost, the general price levels of the services that people consume.

So it is a question of what, how much is the consumer willing to bear. And this is really a question we must take seriously because politicians can say that we should raise the minimum wage, voters can say that, you know, the minimum wage should be $15 or $100; at the end of the day, it is the customer who sets the ceiling and we have to educate responsible service buyers to see that value in having a professional service done for them.