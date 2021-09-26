For Subscribers
On My Mind
Are certain neighbourhoods more prone to being struck by Covid-19?
A better understanding of how the disease affects neighbourhoods differently could allow for more targeted strategies
Sited outside Toa Payoh's town centre, Lorong 8 is shaped a bit like an elephant trying to make a break into the inner circle.
It is hemmed in by Braddell Road and the Central Expressway, and boasts a motley mix of older flats - mostly built in the 1970s and 1980s - polyclinics, funeral homes, car workshops and depots.