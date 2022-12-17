Are bosses insisting on returning to the office for the right reasons? | From KFC waitress to chief marketing officer

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
“My boss told our team to return to the office to collaborate, but all our meetings are still on Zoom, so what’s the point?”
Sounds familiar?
Employers are asking their staff to spend more time in the office. Yet not all employees are convinced, after making the work-from-home leap and enjoying the benefits of hybrid work. Do bosses have good reason for insisting on the return to the office?
If you are slogging away while others jet off for their year-end vacations, unlimited leave may sound like a great idea. How does this work? Read on and find out.
And it's the time of the year for festive feasting. We have six tips on how you can eat, drink and be healthy.
Have your cake and eat it.
From KFC waitress to one of the world’s most influential chief marketing officers
Chris Leong - who is on Forbes list of World's Most Influential CMOs - grew up in a village with no electricity but now works for energy management giant Schneider Electric.
‘The sound got louder... but it was too late to run’: Family from S’pore recalls horror of Malaysia landslide
"It sounded like trees were being ripped apart and rocks crumbling," said Tee Yeow King, who was at the campsite with his family. Their tent was one of two left untouched by the landslide.
How Japan’s Hannibal Lecter ate a woman and got away with it
Issei Sagawa killed a woman in Paris and ate her body over three days. Yet he never faced the long arm of the law due to legal loopholes.
Would you like to have unlimited leave?
Some companies are offering unlimited leave. Here's the irony: people might end up taking far fewer days off.
Are bosses insisting on returning to the office for the right reasons?
You are on the 17th floor, attending virtual meetings with colleagues on the 18th floor. Do you really need to be in the office?
Eat, drink and be healthy: 6 tips on surviving festive feasting
HDB prime location housing model only in 4 towns for now: Desmond Lee
Even in these towns, HDB will decide if a project falls under the PLH model, depending on factors such as proximity to amenities.
Fed’s higher-for-longer rate policy will hit borrowing costs in Singapore
If the worst outcome of recession and rising unemployment were to happen in the US, Singapore will not be spared either.