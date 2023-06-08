Archaeological study of Keppel Club site finds nothing of high historical significance

SINGAPORE – An archaeological study of the site formerly occupied by Keppel Club has concluded with few artefacts yielded, none of them of high historical significance.

Nonetheless, the findings on the history of the site have been documented, and the authorities will explore how to weave this into the redevelopment plans of the area.

Experts’ conclusion of the study, which began in September 2022 and included excavation works, was that the “very few artefacts found” were “interesting but not of high historical significance”, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The bulk of the items found were bricks made in the 1900s in the old Alexandra Brickworks. Mr Lee noted that these bricks – bearing the name Alexandra after the kiln in which they were fired – are commonly found in Singapore, having been used in public construction projects.

Also found were the remnants of a building foundation, which bear similarities to conserved buildings in nearby Bukit Chermin.

“Together with archaeologists, we have assessed that the foundation may not warrant an in situ retention, given that there are other key examples of colonial-period housing and bungalows nearby which are already conserved,” he added.

Mr Lee said that the study’s findings “supplemented and enriched the historical understanding of Keppel Club and the past activities that took place at the site, and have been documented”.

The authorities will “explore possible ways to weave the history of the area into our plans for Keppel”, he added.

In April 2022, it was announced that 9,000 homes would be built on the 48ha site, including about 6,000 public flats and 3,000 private units.

The authorities said then that the first Build-To-Order project would be launched for sale within three years.

Mr Lee announced in July 2022 that the study would take place prior to the area’s redevelopment into a housing estate, as the authorities recognised its history and archaeological potential, and wanted to get a deeper understanding of the site’s role and significance.

The study, commissioned by the Housing Board, National Heritage Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, was carried out by a team from the Nanyang Technological University’s School of Humanities, led by historian Goh Geok Yian and archaeologist John Miksic.

Experts and history enthusiasts had flagged the centuries-long history of the site, which could have been inhabited as early as the 1300s based on historical records.

While they noted that the development of a golf course on the site would likely have reduced chances of finding artefacts, a study was nonetheless necessary to confirm that nothing was left. It also provided a more accurate narrative of the area.