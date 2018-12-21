Appreciating cultures through languages

United by a love for languages, two buddies came up with an initiative where one can learn more about another person's language and culture.

Former Malay language teacher Siti Hazirah Mohamad, 30, and English Literature teacher Ang Huan Ting, 27, started Lingua Singapura.

Ms Ang was inspired by their friendship to learn Malay. Lingua refers to languages and Singapura is the Malay name for Singapore.

Ms Hazirah, now a research associate who has learnt Arabic, Hindi and Spanish, said: "Singapore is a good place to learn multiple languages, given the diversity of people here. And language is so fascinating, it's like a window into another person's soul."

So far, they have organised two sessions in the past few months where a total of 40 people came together to share more about their language and culture. And they hope to organise more sessions, which are free of charge, next year.

The participants came from all walks of life, from maids to professionals, and spoke languages such as Arabic, Bengali, Japanese, Italian, Mandarin and Tamil. They are paired up and have to learn how to introduce themselves and some simple phrases in their partner's native tongue.

Each person is also asked to bring a cultural item for his partner to talk about - in the bringer's language.

An Indonesian maid made kueh salat, made of glutinous rice and custard, to represent her culture.

A New Zealander of Maori origin brought a jade necklace that was dear to him.

Ms Hazirah said: "The presentations are usually hilarious, as people are struggling with their partner's language. But the point is not about learning another language, but cultural exchange, where you are introduced to someone else's language."

Mr Zakir Hossain Khokan, 39, a Bangladeshi project coordinator, was paired with a Singaporean Malay man, from whom he learnt some Malay phrases. In return, he taught his partner some Bengali.

He said: "Singapore is a good place to learn about other cultures as people from different countries work here. I think this is a wonderful (initiative)."

Theresa Tan

• For more, visit https://www.facebook.com/linguasingapura