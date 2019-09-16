Apply online for $20 bicentennial note from today

Members of the public can apply online for the Singapore Bicentennial $20 commemorative note from today until Oct 13.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it is launching the online application service for two million more pieces of the note.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for the notes at go.gov.sg/mas and each applicant can apply for up to 10 notes.

Successful applicants will be notified by Nov 3. They can exchange the notes at face value from early November. Applicants can obtain the notes during the two-week exchange period, and there is no need to rush to queue for the notes, said MAS.

The first two million $20 notes, issued to mark Singapore's bicentennial year, were exchanged at banks within a week of the launch on June 5. Each person was allowed to exchange up to 20 pieces per transaction.

MAS announced in June that it would issue another two million pieces of the Singapore Bicentennial $20 commemorative note to meet the strong public interest.

It said that applicants for the additional two million notes may not receive the full number of notes they apply for. If demand is very strong, MAS will try to allocate at least one note to every applicant to give all applicants a chance to obtain the note. Pioneer and Merdeka Generation applicants will get priority.

At the website, applicants have to give their details and select the number of notes they want to exchange, as well as their preferred bank and branch for the exchange.

Applicants who do not have computer or Internet access can get help at the Citizen Connect Centres at 25 community clubs (CCs) and Our Tampines Hub.

Those with Internet access on their mobile devices but who need help applying for the notes can visit any of the 108 CCs for help.