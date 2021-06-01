Apply for temporary Covid-19 grant from Thursday

Applications for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) will begin on Thursday and end a month later on July 2.

The grant, announced last Friday, is meant to assist lower-to middle-income workers who have been financially impacted by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Eligible workers who have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month from May 16 to June 30, or who have suffered an income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least a month over the same period, may apply for the grant.

Those eligible will receive a one-off payout of up to $700.

The temporary grant is a supplement to the existing Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG), which was launched on Jan 18 to support lower-to middle-income workers and self-employed people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at a press conference last Friday.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the eligibility criteria for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) are similar to those for the CRG, with two key differences.

First, applicants must have income loss of at least 50 per cent for one month or be placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month between May 16 and June 30. This compares with an average income loss of at least 50 per cent or involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months for CRG applicants.

Second, applicants do not have to show proof of job search or training, unlike CRG applicants.

MSF said individuals cannot receive both grants concurrently, as the temporary grant is meant for those who are not receiving support this month.

Likewise, individuals who are currently receiving support from other Covid-19 support schemes, such as the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, are not eligible for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary).

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said: "The (temporary grant) adds to a suite of assistance schemes that the Government has introduced since last year, to support Singaporeans through the pandemic."

He added that after an individual's assistance from the temporary grant ends, he may still qualify for CRG support if he continues to require help and meets the eligibility criteria.

Applications for CRG remain open until Dec 31.

Under the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary), employees who are placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least one month will receive a one-off payout of up to $700.

Employees who are facing salary loss of at least 50 per cent for at least one month and self-employed people facing net trade income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least one month - compared with their average monthly net trade income in 2019 or last year - will receive up to $500.

More details are available at go.gov.sg/CRGT

The application portal will open at 9am on Thursday and close at 11.59pm on July 2.