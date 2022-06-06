Applications for tickets to this year's NDP shows begin today

The public can apply to ballot for tickets to the National Day Parade (NDP) shows this year starting from noon today.

Ticketed NDP shows, which will be held at the floating platform at Marina Bay, are back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the public can apply to attend one of three ticketed shows - the NDP previews on July 23 and 30 and the actual parade on Aug 9 - the NDP organising committee announced yesterday.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated or be certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines, said the committee.

Children aged 12 or below will be allowed to attend the parade regardless of their vaccination status.

Besides the parade shows, Singaporeans can also look forward to carnivals, exhibitions and fireworks at five locations in the heartland over the weekend on Aug 6 and 7.

More information on these celebrations will be released shortly.

Applications to ballot for tickets to the parades at The Float @ Marina Bay will open at noon today at www.ndp.gov.sg/ticketing

The application window closes at noon on June 20.

Each applicant can apply for either two, four or six tickets and is entitled to only one ballot chance.

The tickets are not allocated on a first come, first served basis, and each ticket will admit only one spectator, the organising committee added. The tickets are also not for sale, said the committee, adding that action will be taken against those who scalp the tickets.

The NDP reopens to the public this year, with almost every seat at the Marina Bay floating platform expected to be filled, after two years of smaller-scale celebrations.

The organising committee is targeting the upper bounds of the venue's capacity of 25,000 to 26,000.

National Education shows for Primary 5 pupils will also return.

This year's NDP coincides with the 55th anniversary of national service.

Mrs Pek Kai En, 37, plans to apply for the tickets. It will be a first for her boys, aged four and six.

The civil servant said: "The atmosphere at the parade is different, especially when everyone sings the National Anthem at the beginning and recites the Pledge at the end of the show."