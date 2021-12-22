Application period for Covid-19 Recovery Grant extended

Workers and self-employed people who have lost their jobs or had significant and persistent income reductions will now have until Dec 31 next year to apply for a grant that provides them with three months of financial assistance while they search for new work or training opportunities.

The application window for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant was extended by 12 months, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said yesterday, noting that the financial and employment conditions of some Singaporeans continue to be affected by the pandemic.

Eligible applicants who received two disbursements of the grant this year may also now apply for a third time, up from a cap of two previously.

"This is an increase from the previous cap of two tranches in 2021. Those who are receiving or have received (the grant) previously can apply for a renewal from their final month of (grant) assistance, or after their assistance has ended," MSF said in a statement.

It added that those who receive a third tranche of the grant will also get further help with their job search from the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute and Workforce Singapore.

Those applying for a third time may do so from Jan 1.

To be eligible for the grant, all applicants must have been economically active prior to seeking assistance.

MSF said that grant applications made next year will require proof of work for at least six months between January last year and this month, or a declaration of annual net trade income made last year or this year.

MSF launched the Covid-19 Recovery Grant on Jan 18 this year to support lower-to middle-income employees and self-employed people who continue to be financially hit by the pandemic.

As at Dec 5, the Government has provided support to some 27,000 individuals through the grant, and disbursed about $57 million in total.