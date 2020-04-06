Apparel firm switches to sewing masks and giving them out for free

Local bespoke tailor, Meiko Tailor, is shutting down for a month from tomorrow in keeping with the more stringent measures imposed by Singapore, but it has been work-as-usual for the firm in the last few days.

It has been making reusable masks - and giving them out for free.

The firm is an example of a local apparel company that has quickly shifted operations to produce fabric masks, joining the national effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Meiko Tailor's efforts could see it being classified as an essential service, which means it can continue running during the nationwide suspension of non-essential services from tomorrow to May 4, wrote Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth, in a Facebook post last Saturday.

"I know that others in the garment industry have started similar projects. If your company is among them, you could be deemed as providing essential services," said Ms Sim, who is an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

The Textile and Fashion Federation (Singapore) said companies that wish to produce masks at their premises during the suspension period may register their details at bit.ly/mask4sg

No further application at GoBusiness is needed, as the federation will coordinate with Enterprise Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"Meanwhile safe distancing measures must be put in place and companies who had signed up to produce masks to operate their work space during the suspension period shall produce only masks," the federation said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last Friday that the Government would no longer discourage people who are well from wearing masks because of evidence that some people can be infected but not show any symptoms. He also announced that reusable masks would be distributed to all households in Singapore.

Ms Adele Chung, who handles overall marketing operations for Meiko Tailor and is the daughter of master tailor Chung Chi Kwong, said the mask-making effort started out as something just for employees and family members. Now, the firm is trying to reach out to logistics and Grab drivers or delivery riders who would be out and about during the period.

But since last Friday's announcement, the firm has been spending its final days ramping up its mask-making efforts to give them to those who need them at no cost.

Ms Chung told The Straits Times: "We have applied to be classified as essential services. We want to be part of this nationwide initiative."

Another bespoke tailor, CYC, is also on a similar drive, with its managing director, Mrs Fong Loo Fern, saying the company wanted to provide 200,000 reusable masks to foreign workers here.