Any change to tudung stance will be carefully studied and gradual: PM

Any change to the delicate balance that Singapore has achieved among all its communities must be carefully considered and gradual, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

The Government accepts that this balance is dynamic and will shift as younger Singaporeans grow up and attitudes shift, but this has to be done in a measured way so that all communities can understand and accept such changes, he added.

PM Lee stressed this point in his letter thanking Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) for their support of the Government's deliberations on the wearing of the tudung by Muslim nurses in the workplace.

Singapore is one of the few countries in the world where different races and faiths live peacefully and closely together, said PM Lee. Its racial and religious harmony is based on treating everyone equally without discrimination, and building a national identity shared by all communities while allowing each community to practise its faith and way of life.

"We have done this through mutual accommodation, compromise, and trust building by all groups. Over time, we have reached a delicate balance that considers the interests of all communities."

While attitudes and norms will evolve along with society, any change to this compact must strengthen, not weaken, Singapore's racial and religious harmony, he added.

Muslims here welcome likely change in tudung stance: Mufti

PM Lee's letter came as the Muslim community here welcomed the likely change in stance on nurses wearing the tudung, or headscarf, at work.

Dr Nazirudin had written to PM Lee earlier to convey that the Muslim community knows this is a complex decision with difficult and competing considerations. The Mufti is Singapore's highest Islamic authority. The Prime Minister's Office yesterday released both PM Lee's letter as well as Dr Nazirudin's, which was sent on March 27.

In his reply, PM Lee said the Government fully appreciates the growing socio-religious significance of the tudung (headscarf) to Muslim Singaporeans, and is considering how this can be done.

This exchange comes after Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam disclosed during a dialogue with senior Muslim leaders last week that the Government is considering allowing nurses to wear the tudung at work, a point he said he had made at a similar dialogue with the leaders last August.

His comments came two weeks after remarks in Parliament by two Malay/Muslim ministers on the subject sparked a critical reaction among some in the community.

CONSIDER SINGAPORE'S CONTEXT But this balance is dynamic. As younger generations of Singaporeans grow up and attitudes change, new issues and pressures arise. These must be addressed, taking into account Singapore's context... Any change we make must be carefully considered and gradual. Only thus will the changes be understood and accepted by all communities, and the outcomes reinforce rather than weaken our racial and religious harmony. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, who said a delicate balance for racial and religious harmony has been achieved by treating everyone equally and by building a shared national identity while allowing each community to practise its faith and way of life.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman had told the House that Singapore's approach to dealing with sensitive issues like the wearing of the tudung in certain professions is to discuss them behind closed doors, as open discussion may lead to serious ramifications and have an impact on religious harmony.

In his letter, Dr Nazirudin told PM Lee that the Muslim community here knows it is not easy to manage different aspirations and expectations, while maintaining a high level of trust and confidence between the communities.

"We fully support the Government's secular and neutral stance in treating various religious groups evenly, while it consults the community and considers the impact of its policies on society," he said.

He also said that Muis is deeply appreciative of the opportunities to provide feedback and inputs on many national issues, including on the tudung, and said that many state policies here have carefully considered and supported the needs of the Muslim community.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PM Lee said Singapore's approach for sensitive issues involving race and religion is to engage behind closed doors so that discussions can take place candidly and honestly, and the problem understood from different perspectives.

Singaporeans have succeeded in living harmoniously together through mutual accommodation, compromise and trust building, he said.

"In Singapore we treat everyone equally, regardless of race, language or religion," he said. "We seek to build a national identity shared by all communities, while enabling every community to practise their own faith and way of life."