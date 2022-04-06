Anxiety grows among Sri Lankans in Singapore

Her anxiety grew with each passing day last week as Sri Lanka grappled with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Then Ms Damithri Deshani Munasinghe, 22, learnt in a phone call home that her 89-year-old grandfather could not replenish his medication for high blood pressure.

Finding out on Monday that her grandpa had managed to get more medication brought scant relief. If anything, Ms Damithri's fears for her family in Colombo have grown, as violent protests raged in Sri Lanka's capital.

The Sri Lankan economics undergraduate at the National University of Singapore told The Straits Times: "Back home, there is no electricity for at least five to seven hours a day. The queues for cooking gas are so long my family now cooks using firewood.

"I can't even imagine what it's like for the poor people who are dying of hunger and exhaustion."

Mired in its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, Sri Lanka is struggling to secure essential items such as food, medicine and fuel as prices skyrocket.

Last Thursday, protesters turned violent, hurling bricks and starting fires outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence, as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

Ms Damithri, who came to Singapore in 2019, said recent restrictions have also made it harder for her parents to send her money for hostel fees and other expenses.

"My mother can send me only a specific amount of money per week or month," she said.

Dr Lahiru Wijedasa, a Singaporean with family in Sri Lanka, is concerned for the safety of his two nieces, aged 11 and 15, who were just 300m from a protest during which tear gas was fired.

"It's a tinderbox," Dr Lahiru, 39, said. "The minute you have a highly tense situation, all you need is just one person to make a mistake and there can be retaliation."

Sri Lanka has a history of strife, including the bombing of churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in 2019 and a civil war that ended in 2009. Dr Lahiru said the current violence is something that many people in the country had hoped would never happen again.

The conservation biologist added: "You'd think that in this day and age, we wouldn't have this. What effect will this have on the kids who would have seen a whole nation coming to its knees?"

His parents, who are in relative safety in the city of Kandy, are due to fly here this week to visit him, but Dr Lahiru is concerned whether there will be enough fuel for them to travel to the airport.

Mr Hosney Fathah, 58, experienced the crisis first-hand when he was in Sri Lanka from March 12 to 20 to visit family. His wife's parents had died during the pandemic and they were unable to attend their funerals due to travel restrictions.

The Singaporean entrepreneur said of the recent trip: "We had a tough time getting about. Auto rickshaw riders doubled their prices because of a shortage of petrol. We also felt it was unfair to ask our relatives to drive us around."

While staying with his brother, there were several power outages and they had to use candles.

Since his return, Mr Hosney has been in touch with his family who have shared their growing frustrations at the shortages they are facing.

He has sent money to his brother to purchase dry rations like rice and wheat flour to be distributed to less fortunate people in the area.

Sri Lankan Nuwan Bandara, 44, who owns a restaurant and grocery store in Little India, said he was hoping to return home this month with his wife and their five-year-old son to visit family but put off their plans due to the crisis.

The grocery business has been affected, as some supplies come from Sri Lanka and prices have shot up by 25 to 30 per cent. But they remain committed to doing what they can to serve the community.

Mr Nuwan said: "We are doing everything we can to give Sri Lankans here a taste of home, so that even if they cannot go to Sri Lanka, at least they can taste the food."

Meanwhile, Ms Damithri cannot wait to see her parents again if and when calm is restored in Colombo.

She said: "Honestly, a part of me feels so guilty. I have electricity, water, food and I'm doing all right here. But everyone back home is suffering terribly."