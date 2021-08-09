Antigen rapid tests to be mandatory for construction sector

Antigen rapid testing (ART) will be made mandatory for the construction industry soon, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post yesterday.

The testing applies to all workers as well as visitors who do not reside in dormitories and are entering construction work sites.

Construction account workers who are currently on rostered routine testing (RRT) and working in non-construction worksite premises will also need to undergo ART.

Separately, a circular by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Saturday said ART will be progressively rolled out for workers residing in dormitories, with the Manpower Ministry sharing details when ready.

Explaining the need for mandatory ART in his post, Mr Lee said: "Even as we seek to open up and live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease that is here to stay, we have to continue to break chains of transmission to keep our people safe."

He added that since May, on top of fortnightly polymerase chain reaction RRT, ART has been introduced as a pilot programme at construction worksites to screen personnel who do not reside in dormitories.

The BCA circular said over 130 construction sites have taken part in the pilot programme, with a total of more than 20,000 tests successfully administered at these sites.

A Covid-19 positive test result was recently detected at one of these pilot worksites and swift action was taken to isolate the worker immediately without compromising the safety of the worksite.

"This is a good example of how administering ART at construction worksites serves as an effective safeguard on top of the current RRT, in ring-fencing worksites against Covid-19 transmission and lowering the risk of clusters forming," said BCA.

It said that those who have been exempted from RRT will not be subjected to ART. This includes recovered personnel within 270 days from the date their symptoms set in or the detection of their infection.

The new rules will be rolled out in two stages.

From Aug 20, the changes will be implemented at construction sites with project value of more than $3 million and at construction supply works premises. Personnel will need to be screened before entering the worksite.

Large sites that do not receive the testing kits in time to meet mandatory implementation by Aug 20 due to a surge in demand will be given a further grace period to implement testing, said BCA.

By Sept 3, the requirements will extend to smaller sites with project value of not more than $3 million as well as all construction account workers on non-construction worksites or projects like renovation, lift and escalator installation works.

BCA said worksites with 20 or more non-dorm workers will need to assign trained ART supervisors to implement and oversee operations.

Small worksites with fewer than 20 non-dorm workers or visitors daily will have the option to remotely administer their ART at home or place of accommodation with virtual supervision.

"The provision of ART test kits will remain free of charge for a limited period," said Mr Lee. He added: "For workers across the built environment sector, please get your Covid-19 vaccination as soon as it is offered to you."