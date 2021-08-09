Antigen rapid testing for Covid-19 to be mandatory for S'pore's construction industry

SINGAPORE - Antigen rapid tests (ARTs) will soon be made mandatory for the construction industry, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 8).

The tests will apply to all workers as well as visitors who do not reside in dormitories and are entering construction worksites.

Construction account workers who are on rostered routine testing (RRT) and working on non-construction worksite premises will also need to undergo ARTs.

Separately, a circular by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Saturday said ARTs will be progressively rolled out for workers residing in dormitories, with the Ministry of Manpower sharing the details when ready.

Explaining the need for mandatory ARTs in his post, Mr Lee said: "Even as we seek to open up and live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease that is here to stay, we have to continue to break chains of transmission to keep our people safe."

He added that since May, on top of fortnightly polymerase chain reaction RRT, antigen rapid testing has been introduced as a pilot programme at construction worksites to screen personnel who do not reside in dormitories.

The BCA circular said more than 130 construction sites have taken part in the pilot programme, with a total of more than 20,000 tests successfully administered.

A Covid-19 positive test result was recently detected at one of these pilot worksites and swift action was taken to isolate the worker without compromising the safety of the worksite.

"This is a good example of how administering ART at construction worksites serves as an effective safeguard on top of the current RRT, in ring-fencing worksites against Covid-19 transmission and lowering the risk of clusters forming," said BCA.

It said that those who have been exempted from RRT will not be subjected to ARTs. These include recovered personnel within 270 days of the date that their symptoms set in or the detection of their infection.

The new rules will be rolled out in two stages.

From Aug 20, the changes will be implemented at construction sites with a project value of more than $3 million and at construction supply works premises. Personnel will need to be screened before entering the worksite.

Large sites that do not receive the testing kits in time to meet mandatory implementation by Aug 20 due to a surge in demand will be given a further grace period to implement testing, said BCA.

By Sept 3, the requirements will extend to smaller sites with a project value of not more than $3 million as well as all construction account workers at non-construction worksites or in projects like renovation, lift and escalator installation works.

BCA said worksites with 20 or more non-dormitory workers will need to assign trained ART supervisors to implement and oversee ART operations to screen personnel.

Small worksites with fewer than 20 non-dormitory workers or visitors daily will have the option to remotely administer their ARTs at home or at the place of accommodation with virtual supervision.

Those appointed as ART supervisors at both construction worksites and non-construction worksites will need to apply and pass a course at BCA Academy in order to oversee the operations.

"The provision of ART test kits will remain free of charge for a limited period," said Mr Lee, who urged employers to get their test kits early.

He added: "For workers across the built environment sector, please get your Covid-19 vaccination as soon as it is offered to you."