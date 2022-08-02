Antibody drug Evusheld approved for those unvaccinated due to health issues

People who have not been able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 owing to health reasons can be prescribed AstraZeneca's antibody drug to protect against the coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it has granted interim authorisation for the antibody drug cocktail called Evusheld under the Pandemic Special Access Route.

Evusheld comprises two monoclonal antibodies and is administered by intramuscular injection, said HSA.

The treatment is authorised for adults who have not had a known recent exposure to a person with Covid-19 infection and are unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to Covid-19 vaccination due to a medical condition, or are taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments, or for whom Covid-19 vaccination is not recommended.

Taking the Evusheld shot is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom Covid-19 vaccination is recommended, said HSA.

"The treatment must be prescribed by a doctor and the suitability of use on the individual patient will require a careful clinical assessment by the prescribing doctor," it added.

Results from a clinical study found that there was a relative risk reduction of symptomatic Covid-19 illness by 77 per cent with Evusheld compared with a placebo.

Said HSA: "Recent in-vitro data has shown that certain Omicron sub-variants are less susceptible to Evusheld.

"Hence the duration of protection against the Omicron sub-variants is currently unknown."

As there was no clinical data for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children, no recommendation could be made for these groups, it said.

Ang Qing