Anti-drone gun among new security tech shown at exhibition

Trawling the Web for information on potential criminal suspects could take investigators hours, but profiling software by BLER Systems can do it in a matter of minutes, said its creators.

Besides collecting open-source information from social media or forums to form a profile, the WEBINT Center system also conducts image analysis to find other pictures of the suspect.

The software can be purpose-built for specific platforms and cuts down on time-consuming aspects of investigations like monitoring or unearthing information about a suspect, said the Israeli company's account manager Alina Sobko.

"All you need are basic credentials to start the investigation and locate different accounts a person might have under different names," she told The Straits Times at BLER's exhibition booth at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 yesterday.

The three-day conference at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre features over 300 international exhibitors showcasing the latest technology for law enforcement agencies in border security, crowd control and threat detection.

BLER's software can help the authorities identify and prevent terror incidents, said Ms Sobko, adding that the company is in discussions with the authorities on its use here.

It is being used in Europe and South-east Asia, for law enforcement as well as banking, tax and human resource purposes.

Not only can it analyse materials in different languages and dialects, it can also interpret nuances and the sentiment behind the content.

"If the authorities have a list of terror suspects, it can monitor these individuals and alert them if certain key words turn up on their social media channels," she said.

The use of social media by perpetrators of terror attacks has come under scrutiny following the Christchurch shootings last month, where the gunman live-streamed the attacks on two mosques and had reportedly also shared links to white supremacist and anti-immigration postings on social media.

The increased need to secure public and crowded spaces has also become priority, said Apstec Systems' chief operating officer Stephen Cooper, adding that the Cyprus-registered company's Human Security Radar aims to do just that.

This is an automatic walk-through system that screens people en masse for hidden explosives and firearms. It can scan over 6,000 people an hour and can be deployed at transport networks, shopping malls and even places of worship.

The system consists of broad pillars that flank the intended area and scan for materials commonly found in explosives. If detected, an alarm goes off and the authorities can stop the suspect.

"The challenge is providing a level of protection without causing delay to the flow of people," said Mr Cooper.

"This provides a seamless experience and has little or no impact on visitors. But it will deter terrorists."

It has been deployed in airports in the Middle East and Europe, and the company is in talks with the Singapore authorities, he added.

Also featured at the exhibition are gadgets to secure Singapore's skies, such as the latest handheld anti-drone gun by local company TRD Singapore.

The Orion-T can take down drones by cutting off its signal and it can detect the exact location of its operator. "This makes it easy for law enforcement to apprehend the suspect," said TRD's managing director Sam Ong.

Anti-drone technology has come under the spotlight in recent months after drone sightings at London and German airports caused travel delays.

"Drones are useful, but it's only recently that people realise they can also pose a threat," said Mr Ong.

He said TRD's anti-drone technology is being used by local and international authorities. Other buyers also include overseas celebrities who use it to protect their privacy.