'Answers were the same - warts and all'

One of the six law graduates caught cheating in the 2020 Bar examination had answers that were the same as those of another candidate who took the exam.

The Singapore Institute of Legal Education (Sile) found that her answers in three papers were not just similar, but had the same pattern and errors.

"They were not just similar but the same - warts and all. The Sile, however, gave her the benefit of the doubt in three other papers," said Justice Choo Han Teck in his grounds of decision.

The Sile is the body that conducts the exam and the preparatory course leading to the exam.

It rejected the candidate's explanation that her answers were the same as the other person's because they studied together and shared study notes. She was required to retake the entire Part B course, a six-month programme which trains candidates in various areas of practice and professional skills.

She filed an affidavit apologising for her conduct on April 11, two days before the admission hearing.

The judge said that, as far as he knew, the other candidate who had the same answers as her was not subject to any complaint.

The five others who were caught had communicated with one another and shared answers in six papers via WhatsApp. They had to retake the exams.

The Part B course comprises seven compulsory subjects, such as civil litigation practice, criminal litigation practice, family law practice and ethics and professional responsibility. There are also electives like mediation advocacy, the law and practice of arbitration, and wills, probate and administration practice.

According to the Sile website, the Part B course and exam fees for last year are $6,420 for Singaporeans, $7,490 for permanent residents and $9,095 for foreign candidates.

