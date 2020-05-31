Announcement on F1 race to be made this week

The fate of the Formula One race in Singapore this year will be made known soon.

Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will make the announcement this week, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

The Covid-19 outbreak has made it uncertain whether the annual event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit will take place.

Mr Chan said that promoter Singapore GP is in talks with Formula One to see whether the race will go ahead. "Prior to that, as part of their contractual arrangements, they will have to have some studies done on what is doable and what is not doable," he said.

However, he added: "We will not be able to conclude at this point in time as to whether it is on because these are ongoing discussions."

The Straits Times had reported on Tuesday that preparations were under way for the Sept 20 event to go ahead with a live audience, with at least four tenders relating to the set-up of viewing facilities and ancillary activities being put up by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) between February and last month.

STB had said that tenderers should factor in the Covid-19 pandemic and any related regulations in their planning and proposals.

Singapore GP had earlier said it is not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors, given that it is a street circuit.

Timothy Goh