Anime by the bay

(From far left) Monster Hunter, Kamen Rider Cross-Z, SIC Kamen Rider Gaim and Kamen Rider Cross-Z Magma striking a pose at the Sakura Matsuri: Anime Garden festival yesterday. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Cosplayers dressed up as a Japanese schoolgirl (above).ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ryuk (above) from anime Death Note.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
51 min ago

Cosplayers dressed up as a Japanese schoolgirl, as well as Ryuk from anime Death Note, and characters  Monster Hunter, Kamen Rider Cross-Z, SIC Kamen Rider Gaim and Kamen Rider Cross-Z Magma striking a pose at the Sakura Matsuri: Anime Garden festival yesterday. The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay was transformed into an anime wonderland over the weekend, with the festival featuring celebrity cosplayers, popular "anisong" artists, Japanese pop culture performances, anime screenings, matsuri games and a Japanese-themed food bazaar.

