Anime by the bay

Cosplayers dressed up as a Japanese schoolgirl, as well as Ryuk from anime Death Note, and characters Monster Hunter, Kamen Rider Cross-Z, SIC Kamen Rider Gaim and Kamen Rider Cross-Z Magma striking a pose at the Sakura Matsuri: Anime Garden festival yesterday. The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay was transformed into an anime wonderland over the weekend, with the festival featuring celebrity cosplayers, popular "anisong" artists, Japanese pop culture performances, anime screenings, matsuri games and a Japanese-themed food bazaar.