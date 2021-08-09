Aneka Ragam Rakyat an early start to 'journey to become one people'

To help citizens appreciate one another's cultures and practices, the then newly elected People's Action Party (PAP) Government in 1959 organised a series of multicultural concerts, called Aneka Ragam Rakyat, or People's Variety Concerts, with the first launched at the Botanic Gardens that year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong cited these concerts in his National Day message yesterday as he noted that strains over race and religion that have surfaced recently were not completely new. "When Singapore became self-governing in 1959, different racial groups lived separately, attended different schools in different languages, and worked in different types of jobs and businesses," he said.

Those free concerts, which were also held all over the island, helped bring together people from the various ethnic groups. Over 200 concerts were held until 1964.

"I remember my parents bringing me to watch the first Aneka Ragam Rakyat, which was held here at the Botanic Gardens," PM Lee said, speaking from the Symphony Lake at the gardens.

"These concerts were an early start to our journey to becoming one people, one nation."

The first performance on Aug 2 in 1959 attracted 22,000 people. It was opened by PM Lee's father, first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The usual line-ups represented the four major cultural streams - Malay, Chinese, Indian and Western. They included Malay drama, Peking opera, Western classical music and Indian classical dances.

In October 1959, the first performance in a rural location - Bukit Panjang village - was staged before 7,000 people. Later that month, the first offshore concert was held at Pulau Bukom Kechil with a 3,000-strong crowd.

While they began as a weekly event, the concerts were eventually held on special occasions like celebrations for Malaysia Day after Sept 16, 1963, when Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak merged with the Federation of Malaya to form Malaysia.

However, irreconcilable differences between leaders in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur over the issue of race led to separation - and the Republic's independence - on Aug 9, 1965.